The Bulgarian government and the Switzerland-based company Litasco have reached an agreement that unblocks normal oil supplies to Lukoil Neftochim Burgas. The company is withdrawing the freezes and restrictions imposed through the court in Geneva, which had seriously hampered the refinery's operations.

Starting on July 1, Lukoil Neftochim Burgas will be able to purchase crude oil from all counterparties registered in Switzerland, newly appointed special commercial administrator Evgeni Simeonov said during a briefing at the Council of Ministers.

According to him, the restrictions imposed on the Burgas refinery resulted from a loan granted by Litasco in 2023. Because of that loan, Neftochim was restricted from purchasing crude oil from other Swiss companies.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Alexander Pulev described the agreement as a key step. According to him, it removes operational obstacles to crude oil supplies and will guarantee the price competitiveness of fuels in Bulgaria. Pulev stressed that, with the appointment of the new special administrator and the legislative changes that have been introduced, the state is guaranteeing national security and greater transparency.

Inna Darii, a representative of Litasco, confirmed the official withdrawal of the freezes before the Swiss court and described the dialogue with the Bulgarian government as open and constructive. She said the company would seek a long-term solution that both protects its economic interests and continues to support Bulgaria's energy sector.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева