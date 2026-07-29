Photo: BGNES
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NOVA learned this unofficially from its sources
The National Assembly is about to vote on scheduling the presidential election for October 25, NOVA has learned. The decision was made during the regular Presidium meeting attended by the leaders of the parliamentary groups. The proposal has been submitted to the National Assembly’s registry.
If none of the candidates receives the necessary support in the first round, a runoff election will be held a week later - on November 1.
According to unofficial information, Parliament will vote on the rules for electing the SJC before the presidential election, and the election of the new council will take place immediately after the presidential election. The date for the presidential election is expected to be voted on as early as this week.Редактор: Калина Петкова
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