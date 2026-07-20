In the complex geopolitical and regional situation, Bulgarian diplomacy must find solutions and formulate positions to defend in various formats and in the alliances of which it is a member. This was what Prime Minister Rumen Radev said at the opening of the Annual Conference of Bulgarian Ambassadors in Sofia.



The government will work with the clear awareness that the EU and NATO represent the most favourable environment for protecting Bulgaria's national interests, with the clear awareness that a country like Bulgaria cannot accept a world of spheres of influence and redrawing borders through force, Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova pointed out at the forum.



Protecting the rights of the historical and contemporary diaspora and improving consular services will be a key priority. It is our duty to create conditions for those who wish to return to their homeland, Petrova also said.

Bulgaria could be among the authors of a peace agreement for Ukraine together with its European partners. Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, Bulgaria maintains the position that there is no military solution. The country could also help turn this into a common European position, as there is currently no unified EU policy on the issue. This was stated by President Iliana Yotova at the opening of the Annual Conference.

In her address, the head of state outlined the main challenges facing the geopolitical landscape, saying that the international order is under question and that the old rules no longer function to a large extent.

She stressed that, in this environment, Bulgaria should propose solutions rather than merely support decisions that have already been made.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева