Bulgarians and foreigners have dispelled fears that the beaches along the Black Sea coast would remain empty this summer. Just last weekend, with the arrival of the first real summer temperatures, both the paid and free beach areas were packed with tourists. At the same time, videos and reports began circulating on social media about a lack of lifeguards at some beaches, including South Beach in Nessebar. Thus, alongside questions about prices and tourist traffic, the issue of vacationers’ safety has also come to the forefront.

"There are enough lifeguards, and there always have been. Despite the state-mandated minimum, we have never started with less than 30% of the required staff. Currently, we have over 50%. Starting July 1, we’ll be at 100–110 percent, depending on tourist traffic”, said water rescue expert Ivan Georgiev on the “Hello, Bulgaria” TV show.

He explained that lifeguards’ pay is “generally sufficient.” “Currently, for seasonal work, it ranges between 1,300 and 1,500 euro. The problem with our profession is the high turnover due to its seasonal nature and factors beyond our control. Not everyone can work for more than three weeks, and in the best-case scenario, up to two months. This is due to the fact that people are permanently employed throughout the year”, Georgiev emphasized.

Tourists visiting the southern Black Sea coast can rest assured that all managed beach areas will be 100% staffed with lifeguards starting July 1, Georgiev assured.

Редактор: Калина Петкова