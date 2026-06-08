The government and representatives of leading retail chains have launched a strategic partnership aimed at curbing the rise in prices of basic food items. The joint initiative “Basket of Care” was presented to the Council of Ministers; it aims to ensure stability, predictability, and social responsibility toward the most vulnerable segments of society amid a crisis and high inflation. The campaign calls for a voluntary reduction in the prices of key goods by at least 15%, with a focus primarily on Bulgarian-produced goods.

As part of the initiative, individual retail chains will implement the discounts according to different schedules and at varying levels. The first of these - BILLA Bulgaria, will launch on June 18 in all 173 of its stores, where it will offer over 100 of the best-selling items from the basic grocery basket, with a focus on Bulgarian-made products, specially marked on the shelves.

The CBA KOMME chain will join the initiative on June 11 at its locations in Sofia and the surrounding region, featuring about 50 of the most essential food items with discounts of up to 30%.

The DAR chain announced that it will launch on June 15 with at least 40 items from the basic consumer basket.

Minimart will introduce the discounts at its stores early next week.

Some of the participants in the initiative announced that their discounts take effect immediately and that the items can be purchased as early as June 8.

Kaufland Bulgaria announced its readiness to offer between 30 and 50 staple items (bread, milk, cheese, eggs, meat, fruits and vegetables) at more affordable prices in all of its stores, with posters and the campaign logo already being prepared.

The same applies to "Fantastico", which is offering at least 50 items starting today in its stores. These include bread, milk, cheese, eggs, legumes, meat and honey.

Lidl Bulgaria is also launching on June 8, committing to a total of 8 months to cover the winter months, which are traditionally more difficult for households, and including laundry and hygiene products in the discounts.

In the wholesale sector, "Metro" has also declared its support. They are participating with over 100 products starting June 10, and from July 1 - with over 120 items aimed at both end consumers and small independent businesses. All products included in the initiative will be clearly marked.

Редактор: Калина Петкова