Bulgaria remains a reliable partner in NATO and the EU, but the Ministry of Defense will not provide additional weapons to Ukraine from its own reserves, as the Army has no surplus. This was stated by Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov regarding military aid and national security. He emphasized that there is currently no direct threat to our country, despite the complicated geopolitical situation.

He described the political reactions following the news of the suspension of military aid to Ukraine as "inappropriate interpretations". According to Stoyanov, the decision will not affect the operations of VMZ-Sopot, and there is no cause for concern among the public. "These are inappropriate interpretations. The unequivocal position is that our country remains a reliable member of NATO and the EU, but that does not mean we should not have our own opinion", the defense minister stated.

He explained that the decision not to send any more equipment was based on purely practical reasons related to the needs of the armed forces. "In order to provide something, it must be in excess; it must be surplus. We currently do not have any surplus weapons. As Minister of Defense, I am adamant that there is no way we can provide any more from our warehouses", Stoyanov added.

Редактор: Калина Петкова