The deadline for selecting the host city for “Eurovision 2027” is in a month. This became clear during the first meeting of the selection process, which brought together representatives of the candidate municipalities and organizers from Bulgarian National Television.

Following the meeting, the European Broadcasting Union’s key requirements were presented, along with the opportunities, benefits, and responsibilities that come with hosting one of the most-watched music events in the world.

Milena Milotinova, Director General of Public Television, explained that by the end of the week, cities must confirm their intention to participate in the competition after reviewing the terms and conditions. Those who confirm their interest and meet the requirements will be sent the competition documentation. The original deadline set by the European Broadcasting Union is August, but BNT aims to expedite the process and finalize it as early as July to allow sufficient time to prepare for the event.

The requirements for candidates include suitable infrastructure and the ability to organize a supporting entertainment program, as well as good logistics and accommodation facilities. According to Milotinova, the benefits of hosting the event are primarily reputational, but they can also be measured in economic terms. “This year in Vienna, 320,000 tourists visited the city solely because of Eurovision”, she noted.

Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, and Burgas are the cities that will enter the competition.

Редактор: Калина Петкова