The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works is proposing a 30% increase in vignette fees, effective August 1, 2026. The draft amendments to the tariffs have already been published for public comment.

If the proposals are approved, the annual vignette for passenger cars and campers weighing up to 3.5 metric tons will increase from 49.60 to 64.50 euro. This will be the first price adjustment since the introduction of the electronic vignette system in 2019.

Changes are also planned for the other types of vignettes. The three-month vignette will cost 35.90 euro instead of the current 27.61, and the monthly vignette will increase from 15.34 euro to 19.90 euro. The weekly vignette will rise to 10 euro and the weekend - to 6.60 euro. There will also be an increase for the one-day vignette, which is expected to cost 5.30 euro.

The changes will also update the penalty fee for drivers of vehicles weighing up to 3.5 metric tons in the event of a violation. It is proposed that the fee increase from 35.79 to 46.50 euro.

Редактор: Калина Петкова