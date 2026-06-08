“Today I am leaving the Ministry of the Interior. It is impossible for me to choose between my position and my principles. It is also impossible for me to promise action when I am required to remain silent. I have understood the message”. This is what Georgi Kandev, acting Secretary General of the Ministry of the Interior, wrote on his personal Facebook page, announcing that he is leaving the Ministry of the Interior.

He emphasized that he has worn the uniform for 30 years with the conviction that the law is the backbone of the state.

Kandev is adamant that a police officer’s job is not to be agreeable, but to be useful. “That’s why I can’t be the kind of person who just stares menacingly at the cameras”, he wrote. The acting chief secretary explained that his mission has always been to seek the truth, take responsibility, and make decisions when the going gets tough. “In the months leading up to the election, I proved that I can fulfill this mission when I have the freedom and support to do so. All of us police officers have proven this”, he emphasized.

In his words, it is unacceptable for his name to be used as a front. “I do not want to bear responsibility for decisions I do not make or for a facade I do not want to prop up with my name”, Kandev stated, concluding his address by saying that “there is no decree for the people’s trust”.

Редактор: Калина Петкова