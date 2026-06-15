Мonthly inflation иn May in Bulgaria was zero, but the rising cost of living continues to be felt acutely. Data show that on an annual basis, prices are 6.9% higher than in the same month last year, and cumulative inflation over the past five years has reached 44.3%.

According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), inflation since the beginning of the year is 3.8% (May 2026 compared to December 2025), and the average annual rate for the period June 2025–May 2026 compared to the period June 2024–May 2025 is 5%.

Although the overall price level in May remained unchanged from April, significant changes were observed in certain sectors. The largest monthly price increase was recorded for restaurant and hotel services, as well as for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products - both up by 0.9%. Transportation prices rose by 0.8%, and services in the information and communications sector - by 0.7%.

At the same time, the 0.4% decline in food and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as the 2% drop in recreation, sports, and culture, offset part of the growth in the other groups and kept overall inflation at zero for the month.

Редактор: Калина Петкова