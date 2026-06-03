The European Commission proposed on Wednesday opening a disciplinary action against Bulgaria for running a ​budget deficit beyond limits set under EU ‌rules.

Speaking before the Commission's announcement, Finance Minister Galab Donev said Bulgaria's budget deficit was likely to hit 7.4% of gross ​domestic product this year, adding that this ​would trigger disciplinary steps by the European Union.

Donev ⁠said previous governments had successively reported annual deficits ​of 3% of GDP over the last five years ​by deferring certain payments.

In its ‌latest ⁠report on Bulgaria published in May, the European Commission said the government deficit was set to exceed 4% of GDP in 2026 and 2027.

Donev said the ​government would ​need to ⁠take measures, including freezing incomes and cutting state spending, to help bring the ​deficit within EU limits.

Countries under this procedure ​are ⁠given deadlines and sets of fiscal measures to bring their finances back into line. If they fail to ⁠act, ​the EU can issue warnings and, ​for euro zone members, impose financial sanctions such as fines.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева