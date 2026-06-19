The European Commission has given a positive assessment of Bulgaria’s fourth payment request under the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP), which is the main component of the NextGenerationEU instrument.

In the preliminary assessment adopted today, the Commission found that Bulgaria has satisfactorily fulfilled 23 of the 26 key milestones and targets set out in the Council’s implementing decision.

The reforms and investments associated with this payment request will bring about positive change for citizens and businesses in areas such as the fight against corruption, the digitization of administrative justice, vocational education and training, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, sustainable transportation, decarbonization and renewable energy, agriculture, and outpatient care

Редактор: Калина Петкова