Two vehicles used by the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje were set on fire in the city center.

According to initial reports, an unknown perpetrator doused an official vehicle with flammable liquid and set it on fire, BGNES reports. The flames quickly engulfed the vehicle, and the fire subsequently spread to a second car parked nearby.

After setting the fire, the attacker fled the scene and is being sought by the police. The area around the diplomatic mission was cordoned off, and police teams were dispatched to the scene to conduct an investigation and collect evidence. There are no reports of injuries from the fire. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not yet released details regarding the possible motives or the identity of the perpetrator.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria strongly condemned the arson, calling it "a blatant act of aggression that endangered the health and lives of our embassy staff in Skopje". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the Bulgarian consul extinguished the fire. "Without the timely intervention of the Bulgarian consul with a fire extinguisher, the damage from this deliberate arson could have been significantly greater", the ministry stated. The authorities insisted on a swift and fair judicial process in the case.

Редактор: Калина Петкова