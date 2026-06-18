The war in Ukraine has long since moved beyond the front lines and spread to the economy, the energy sector, sports and culture, and is now beginning to affect religions as well. I believe the era of the Crusades is over. Bulgaria always defends its' interests, especially in the energy sector. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, commenting on the EU’s new 21st package of sanctions against Russia.

In his words, “we will not allow sanctions that would negatively impact the Bulgarian economy”. “You will find out today how Bulgaria will vote, once I have discussed all the details with my colleagues”, emphasized the prime minister, who will participate in the European Council meeting in Brussels.

Regarding Russian Patriarch Kirill, who is subject to the new EU sanctions package, Radev asked: “What message are we sending when we extend sanctions and the war to religion? Do we realize where this is leading? I’ve told you - the time of the Crusades is over. I’m not interested in the Russian patriarch. I’m interested in the fact that he is the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, which is Eastern Orthodox, just like our church. I am concerned about all those millions of people who are part of that church”, the prime minister emphasized.

He pointed out that this is the 21st package of sanctions and asked: “How have these sanctions stopped the war so far? And how have they contributed to peace at all?”

Редактор: Калина Петкова