Prime Minister Rumen Radev will be visiting Paris and Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Paris the prime minister will meet french President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace today. The two will discuss issues related to bilateral cooperation and the European agenda.

Later today, Radev will depart for Brussels, where he will meet belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever. On Thursday, he will meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa.

The Bulgarian delegation visiting Paris and Brussels includes Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Pulev, Ivo Hristov, and Atanas Pekanov, Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova, and Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov.

Редактор: Калина Петкова