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Спортни новини (04.05.2026 - късна)
The Road Infrastructure Agency expects the heaviest traffic in the afternoon on the Trakia, Hemus, and Struma highways
A day before St. George’s Day, the Road Infrastructure Agency forecasts heavy traffic on the main exits from Sofia. Approximately 75,000 vehicles are expected to leave the capital. Traffic will be heaviest in the afternoon. The main traffic flows will be toward the Trakia, Hemus, and Struma highways.
Due to the expected heavy traffic, the movement of heavy-duty trucks weighing over 12 tons will be temporarily restricted on major thoroughfares. Drivers are urged to drive carefully, obey traffic rules and speed limits, and refrain from risky passing maneuvers that endanger the safety of all other travelers.Редактор: Калина Петкова
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