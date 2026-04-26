Тhe weather will be sunny оn Sunday. The wind will blow from the west-northwest, shifting to north-northeast in northeastern Bulgaria in the evening. In northern Bulgaria, it will pick up to moderate to strong.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow alert for strong winds in the northern part of the country—in Montana, Vidin, Vratsa, Pleven, Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Shumen, Dobrich and a small part of Varna.

Highs will range between 23 and 28°. Overnight into Monday, a diffuse cold front will pass over the country, leading to temporary increases in cloud cover. Cooler air will move in with winds from the north-northeast, which will be moderate to strong in eastern Bulgaria.

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains, with scattered clouds in the afternoon. A moderate to strong northwest wind will blow, tending to strengthen. Temperatures at 1,200 meters will be around 16°C, and at 2,000 meters – around 8°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be mostly sunny, with a light to moderate west-northwest wind. In the evening, along the northern coast, the wind will shift to north-northeast and strengthen to moderate to strong. Highs will range between 20 and 25 degrees.

Редактор: Калина Петкова