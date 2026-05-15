Photo: iStock
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НСИ: Годишната инфлация през април достига 6.8%
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Transportation and food prices are rising the most, according to national statistics
Monthly inflation in Bulgaria in April 2026 was 1.8%.
Annual inflation has reached 6.8%, according to data from the National Statistical Institute.
Inflation has stood at 3.7% since the beginning of the year, while the average annual inflation rate for the period from May 2025 to April 2026 is 4.8%. This is according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute.
The biggest price increases in April were recorded in the “Transport” category (9.0%), “Clothing and Footwear” (7.9%), and “Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages” (1.7%). The only price decrease was in “Recreation, Sports, and Culture”—by 1.6%.Редактор: Калина Петкова
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