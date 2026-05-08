Traffic is normal at all border crossings and checkpoints with neighboring countries, the Border Police reported. At the Ruse–Giurgiu crossing on the border with Romania, repair works are underway on the Bulgarian section of the Danube Bridge, and traffic is being regulated in a single lane.

Temporary traffic changes will be introduced on sections of the national road network from Friday through Sunday, May 10, due to the Giro d’Italia, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced. The measures will affect road sections in the regions of Burgas, Sliven, Yambol, Veliko Tarnovo, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik and Sofia.

The temporary traffic arrangements will be implemented in stages ahead of each leg of the race. Traffic Police will ensure the uninterrupted passage of the cyclists, while traffic will gradually return to normal after the last vehicle accompanying the peloton has passed and following authorization from Traffic Police.

The race starts at 2:00 p.m. on May 8 in Nesebar. It will then continue along the first-class road to Burgas and pass through the city’s street network. The first stage is expected to finish at around 5:00 p.m. on Democracy Boulevard.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева