"Bangaranga" ice cream in Sandanski is a real sensation and is flying off the shelves, bought by both locals and tourists - especially Greeks, who sing along to and admire DARA’s song while, of course, enjoying their ice cream.

Every late spring, at Tsvetelina and Evgeni’s family gelateria, they come up with a new ice cream flavor. It’s always something unexpected that inspires them. "DARA and her "Bangaranga" actually turned out to be our inspiration for creating this gelato flavor with such a summer vibe", says Tsvetelina Lazarova.

"After winning Eurovision, DARA brought great emotion and energy to the entire Bulgarian people and to Europe. We decided we had to make an ice cream that would capture that same emotion and energy, so that everyone who tries it can feel the singer’s victory", said Evgeni Lazarov.

Mango, passion fruit, banana and caramelized popcorn are just some of the flavors in the ice cream. "The explosion of flavors that this gelato leaves in everyone who tries it is exactly what "Bangaranga" is all about", said Tsvetelina.

Редактор: Калина Петкова