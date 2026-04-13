The National Revenue Agency reports another increase in diesel prices in Bulgaria. According to the agency’s data as of Sunday, April 12, the average price of diesel at bulgarian gas stations has reached 1.78 euros per liter. This represents an increase of 2 euro cents over the past three days.

On the last working day before Easter, diesel was selling for an average of 1.76 euros per liter. On April 10 and 11, the price rose to 1.77 euros, and as of yesterday, it has reached the current level of 1.78 euros per liter.

According to data from the National Revenue Agency, the current average price for A95H gasoline is 1.48 euros per liter.

Редактор: Калина Петкова