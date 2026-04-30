The leadership of the parliamentary groups in Bulgaria’s 52nd National Assembly has been officially announced, including their chairs and deputy chairs, organized by political formations.

“Progressive Bulgaria”

Petar Vitanov has been elected chair of the parliamentary group. Deputy chairs are Galin Durev, Vladimir Nikolov, Slavi Vasilev, and Olga Borisova.

GERB-SDS

The parliamentary group will be led by Boyko Borissov. Deputy chairs are Denitsa Sacheva, Kostadin Angelov, and Rumen Hristov.

“Democratic Bulgaria” (DB)

The group is headed by Nadezhda Yordanova, with Katya Paneva serving as deputy chair.

“We Continue the Change” (PP)

Nikolay Denkov has been elected chair, while deputy chairs are Ivaylo Shotev and Tatyana Sultanova.

DPS

Delyan Peevski has been appointed chair of the group. Deputy chairs include Ayten Sabri, Halil Letifov, Hamid Hamid, and Iskra Mihaylova.

“Vazrazhdane”

The parliamentary group is led by Kostadin Kostadinov, with Petar Petrov as deputy chair.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева