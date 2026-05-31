Stiliana Nikolova won the title in the bats' final at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, which are being held at the Palace of Culture and Sports in Varna, according to BTA special correspondent Iva Krasteva.

The Bulgarian gymnast delivered a very strong routine and received 29.750 points from the judges (13.4 for difficulty, 8.200 for execution, 8.200 for artistry, and a 0.050 penalty), becoming European champion on this apparatus for the second consecutive year. For her, this is the fourth medal of the championships, following the team gold, the silver in the all-around, and the silver in the ball final. The top Bulgarian gymnast will later compete in the ribbon final.

Редактор: Калина Петкова