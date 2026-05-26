Seven of a total of eight new metro trains for the Sofia Metro are officially entering service. The new trains were presented Tuesday morning at the Obelya metro depot.

The new Skoda metro trains are part of the ongoing modernization of Sofia’s underground transport system. The first four train sets will begin carrying passengers on Metro Lines 1, 2 and 4, with their introduction taking place gradually.

Authorities do not expect disruptions to the operation of the existing metro fleet or changes to current schedules.

“Starting May 26, the first four of these seven trains will enter service, while the eighth will arrive in June. This is an important step for Metropolitan,” Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev said.

He added that the trains are equipped with air conditioning and extensive video surveillance systems.

“We are also working on several new metro lines. This year we will open the first three sections toward Georgi Asparuhov Stadium and Bessarabia. Next year another section is expected to open - toward Geo Milev and Mladost. A contract for the Tsaritsa Yoanna extension is also expected to be signed, while we hope to finalize the agreement for Studentski Grad in 2027,” Terziev stated.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева