Heavy traffic is expected across the entire national road network during the holidays around May 1 and St. George’s Day. The number of vehicles may reach approximately 1.7 million per day.

The main traffic flow will traditionally be toward the Trakia, "Hemus," and "Struma" highways. Traffic will be heaviest in the afternoon and evening hours today, as well as until noon on May 1. Some travelers will also set out the day before St. George’s Day, combining the holiday with the upcoming weekend.

Редактор: Калина Петкова