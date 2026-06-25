Cigarettes will become even more expensive starting in August. The reason - the government plans to increase the excise tax rate on tobacco products.

The Ministry of Finance’s budget forecast for the next three years includes several planned increases. The first step, starting in August, will raise the price of a pack of cigarettes by 13 euro cent. Then, in March 2027, another increase of 12 euro cent per pack is planned. The final increase is scheduled for January 2028 with another 12 euro cent.

So, if a pack of cigarettes currently costs 3.40 euro, the price will be 3.53 in August, will jump to 3.65 in March next year, and will cost 3.77 euro starting in January 2028.

Редактор: Калина Петкова