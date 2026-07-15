The College of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in its capacity as appointing authority and in accordance with the EU Staff regulations, imposed the disciplinary penalty of “reprimand” to the European Prosecutor from Bulgaria Teodora Georgieva. This decision concludes the disciplinary proceedings against the European Prosecutor, after having been found guilty of serious misconduct in the framework of ongoing EPPO investigations.

The penalty follows the reasoned opinion of the Disciplinary Board for members of the College, composed of high-ranking officials, or former officials, of the European institutions and issued on 5 January 2026, which unanimously found the European Prosecutor guilty of the disciplinary misconducts identified by an administrative inquiry panel appointed by the College and issued the recommendation to reprimand.

Today’s decision comes after the College, on 25 February 2026, found this European Prosecutor guilty of three disciplinary misconducts, in the framework of EPPO investigations, but suspended its deliberations on the penalty to be imposed and sought the opinion of the European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission with regard to the possibility of an application before the Court of Justice, in accordance with the EPPO Regulation, with a view to dismiss the European Prosecutor.

Considering that the term of the European Prosecutor comes to an end on 28 July 2026, as well as the opinions of the three institutions, the College found appropriate to conclude the disciplinary proceedings by imposing the penalty of “reprimand”.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева