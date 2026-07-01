For the fourth consecutive year, NOVA and the American University in Bulgaria’s Executive MBA program in Sofia are continuing their joint NOVA EMBA Scholarship initiative. This year’s edition introduces a new application format.

Professionals wishing to compete for one of the two scholarships, each covering 50% of the tuition fee for the Executive MBA program, are invited to submit initiatives in one of two focus areas:

* Social and Cultural Action

* Environmental Sustainability and Green Business

Between August 17 and October 16, 2026, applicants must submit a concise Impact Venture Thesis outlining their initiative, including the problem it addresses, the proposed solution, evidence of idea validation, and its expected impact. The application must also include a motivation letter, portfolio, recommendation letter, and an up-to-date CV.

Prior admission to AUBG’s Executive MBA program is not required to apply for the scholarship. However, scholarship recipients must successfully complete the Executive MBA admissions process and meet all academic and professional requirements for enrollment before the scholarship can be awarded.

“Our partnership with the American University in Bulgaria demonstrates how media, business, and education can join forces to support people with the ideas and courage to change the world around them. With the initiative’s new format, we are opening the door to an even broader community of motivated professionals and giving them the opportunity to take the next important step toward turning their solutions into reality,” said Krasimira Hadzhiyska, Chief Executive Officer of Nova Broadcasting Group.

The NOVA EMBA Scholarship is designed for motivated professionals who have first-hand understanding of the challenge they seek to address, have already demonstrated initiative, and are committed to the long-term development of their projects.

“At AUBG, we believe education should prepare leaders not only for professional success but also to tackle real social and environmental challenges with intelligence, creativity, and determination. Through the NOVA EMBA Scholarship, we want to support professionals who are ready to transform ambitious ideas into sustainable solutions with measurable impact,” said J. D. Mininger, President of AUBG.

More information about the eligibility criteria, application process, and important deadlines is available on the NOVA EMBA Scholarship webpage.

Редактор: Боряна Димитрова