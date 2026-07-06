A day before the start of the NATO Summit, which will be held in Ankara, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev held a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The two leaders met at the Beştepe Presidential Complex, where they discussed opportunities to deepen bilateral relations, as well as other issues of mutual interest to Bulgaria and Turkey.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev will represent Bulgaria at the NATO Summit, which is also expected to be attended by the presidents of the United States and Ukraine.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева