Another record was set today, with the Danube’s water level near Ruse at minus 94 centimeters. The situation is most severe near Belene. Navigation has not been suspended - at least not by administrative order. This was announced by the director of the Executive Agency for the Study and Maintenance of the Danube River. In reality, however, there is almost no traffic on the river.

Dozens of convoys are choosing to wait at ports or on the water until the river level rises. With each passing day, however, the negative record for the lowest level of the Danube in the last 85 years - since measurements began - is being broken. In the coming days, the water level near Ruse is expected to drop as low as 100 cm below the conventional zero elevation.

There are at least four critical sections for which the agency has imposed special navigation requirements. These relate to the minimum depth and width of the waterway. For this very reason, it is not economically viable for most carriers to operate routes there, and cruise ships cannot pass through at all

Редактор: Калина Петкова