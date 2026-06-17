Photo: Instagram
The Eurovision winner shared a video on Instagram showing the tennis player having fun with his daughter Tara
“Yesterday I met Novak quite by chance while I was having dinner - the most unexpected encounter, but somehow it felt like it was meant to happen”, bulgarian singer Dara shared on social media regarding her meeting with world-renowned tennis player Novak Djokovic.
In the video the singer shared, the Serbian athlete can be seen dancing with his daughter Tara.
Редактор: Калина Петкова
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