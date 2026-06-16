New Traffic Police cameras will be on the lookout for traffic violators. For now they are located at the entrances to Sofia and are part of the National Intelligent Security System. The devices will check for annual vehicle inspections, valid mandatory civil liability insurance and even whether we are wearing a seatbelt.

Statistics show that as of March of this year alone, nearly 685,000 electronic tickets for speeding have been issued in Bulgaria. Just under 18,000 were issued for failure to undergo a technical inspection, and nearly 5,000 drivers were fined for not having valid liability insurance.

To monitor such violations, the Sofia Traffic Police are installing 200 new cameras at 35 intersections along the Sofia Ring Road and the Sofia Expressway. The Ministry of the Interior assures us that the devices have very high resolution and that even nighttime photos will be of good quality.

Редактор: Калина Петкова