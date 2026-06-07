Bulgarian motorsports talent Nikola Tsolov scored an impressive victory in the main race at the Monaco circuit after winning the Formula 2 championship race. In addition to the win, the Bulgarian also secured an extra point for the fastest lap of the race.

The Campos Racing driver demonstrated excellent strategy, patience and composure throughout the entire race on the streets of Monte Carlo. Right from the start Tсolov established himself among the leaders and spent most of the race in second place behind Brazilian Rafael Camara.

After more than 30 laps, the two continued to battle for first place, with the turning point coming after the mandatory pit stops. Tсolov was the first of the leading drivers to pit for a tire change, and Kamara followed suit a short time later. Upon returning to the track, the Brazilian experienced serious grip issues with his new tires. The Bulgarian immediately took advantage of the situation and launched an attack. Under pressure from Tsolov, the leader made a mistake, went off the track and ended his race.

After Kamara’s retirement, Tsolov moved up to the front and began chasing the provisional leader Kush Maini, who had not yet made his pit stop. On the final lap Maini pitted and the Bulgarian driver took the lead and cruised to the checkered flag without any issues.

At the finish, Tsolov finished more than eight seconds ahead of second-place Alex Dun. Third place went to Sweden’s Dino Beganovic.

The victory in Monaco marks Nikola Tsolov’s second win in a main race since the start of the season. The Bulgarian already has one victory in a sprint race, bringing his total to three wins in just the first eight races of the season. For his first-place finish in Monte Carlo, Tsolov earned 25 points and added another point for the fastest lap. Thus, the Bulgarian driver continues to solidify his position among the main contenders for the top spots in the overall standings.

Редактор: Калина Петкова