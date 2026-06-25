Andriana Tatarova has been removed from her position as Executive Director of Bulgaria’s National Palace of Culture (NDK), Culture Minister Evtim Miloshev announced during a session of the parliamentary Committee on Culture and Media on Thursday.

“I ordered inspections by the Inspectorate and requested an internal audit. The audit results are still pending, but the Inspectorate’s findings have already been completed. Based on those findings, effective June 24, I dismissed Ms. Tatarova from the Board of Directors and terminated her management contract with the company,” Miloshev said.

The minister stressed that her dismissal does not absolve her of responsibility for any violations that may have occurred during her tenure.

The move comes after Bulgaria’s Supreme Administrative Court upheld a BGN 5,000 fine imposed on Tatarova over a conflict-of-interest case. The violation involved her signing a contract for the rental of a hall with a related party — her own son.

Earlier this month, Miloshev released data on the financial condition of the National Palace of Culture and the remuneration received by the Board of Directors of the company managing the venue. According to the minister, the company has accumulated losses of nearly €49 million, with the figure for 2025 increasing by 502% compared with 2024.

The minister also provided details on the compensation of the five-member Board of Directors, including the executive director. Board remuneration has doubled compared with 2024 levels and nearly tripled compared with 2023.

According to the figures presented, total board compensation amounted to nearly €104,000 in 2023, approximately €158,000 in 2024, and close to €305,000 in 2025.

The executive director’s salary for 2025 stood at nearly €200,681, equivalent to a monthly remuneration of around €13,680. In addition, all board members receive monthly food vouchers worth €102, Miloshev added.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева