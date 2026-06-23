Minister Velislava Petrova received a high-level delegation from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by John Guntanis, Deputy Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy, and Planning. Representatives of the U.S. Department of State also participated in the meeting, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ press office.

Bulgaria’s top diplomat emphasized that she views the visit as a sign of serious recognition of Bulgaria’s progress in meeting technical security requirements and that the elimination of visa requirements for bulgarian citizens traveling for tourism would ensure a balance and mutual respect for each country’s priorities, reflecting the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States.

The next steps toward finalizing Bulgaria’s inclusion in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program were discussed, including the fulfillment of the remaining legal requirements, the last of which is achieving a visa refusal rate of less than 3%.

Редактор: Калина Петкова