Bulgaria's Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev and his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dačić signed an agreement for the construction of a new joint border crossing - Kalotina 2 - Gradina 2.

The new checkpoint will be built in line with modern European standards and is expected to handle a significant share of passenger and freight traffic between the two countries. A one-stop border control system will be introduced, allowing Bulgarian and Serbian border and customs authorities to carry out joint inspections at a single checkpoint, reducing waiting times and streamlining cross-border travel.

During a working meeting at the existing Kalotina border crossing, the two ministers are also discussing closer bilateral cooperation, regional security and further measures to facilitate traffic across the Bulgarian-Serbian border.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева