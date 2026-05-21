Following the remarkable finale of the show Your Face Sounds Familiar, which marked a record-breaking season, NOVA launched its summer programming lineup. Last night, the network premiered the TV show SOS Cleaners, in which host Daniel Bachorski, along with his super team of cleaners, tackles tough cleaning challenges and helps people transform their lives. According to official people metric data, the show was watched by every third viewer in the active age group (18–59). With an audience share of over 35%, SOS Cleaners is far ahead of the competition on television.

Official data shows that the recorded audience share for the first episode of the new show is over 80% higher than that registered by the second-ranked television channel during the same time slot.

Tonight at 8:00 p.m., the SOS Cleaners team will face a challenge that will put their skills to the test. Two more premieres are coming up on NOVA — the entertaining show Smart Face, which kicks off tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m., and starting May 27, the characters played by Gerasim Georgiev-Gero and Hristina Dzhurova will dive into investigating a criminal mystery in the series Rainmarks.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева