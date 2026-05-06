For our ancestors the army, the flag, and the church were the long-cherished symbols for centuries - of the Bulgarian spirit and statehood. The glorious pages of history are revealed through the noble figures and heroic deeds of thousands of military leaders, officers and soldiers. On the battlefields they demonstrated what it means to mobilize one’s spirit to a degree the enemy could not have imagined. They are a symbol of valor, duty, truth, unity and justice. They won battles that were considered lost. This is what Head of State Iliyana Yotova said in her solemn speech during the May 6 celebrations.

“May 6 carries a special significance, a national holiday filled with Bulgarian pride. The sacred flags stand before us - witnesses to fierce battles and boundless heroism. They are a piece of cloth, but also a piece of our history, and a chronicle of the undying glory of the Bulgarian army. Today we pay tribute to the Bulgarian flag and to history. Under these flags, often at the cost of their lives, true patriotic bulgarians fought for freedom and independence. May 6 and April 20 are days of jubilation and freedom,” stated Yotova.

Редактор: Калина Петкова