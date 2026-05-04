President Iliana Yotova will hold consultations with all parliamentary groups in Bulgaria's 52nd National Assembly on Tuesday. The head of state will meet the parties according to the following schedule:

10:30 – representatives of the “Progressive Bulgaria” parliamentary group;

11:30 – representatives of the GERB-SDS parliamentary group;

12:30 – representatives of the “Movement for Rights and Freedoms – DPS” parliamentary group;

14:00 – representatives of the “Democratic Bulgaria” parliamentary group;

15:00 – representatives of the “We Continue the Change” parliamentary group;

16:00 – representatives of the “Vazrazhdane” parliamentary group.

Following the consultations, Yotova is expected to deliver a statement to the media.

All indications suggest that the first mandate to form a government could be handed out as early as this week, likely on Thursday. The party of President Rumen Radev has signaled that it will go to "Dondukov" 2 with a complete file and a ready cabinet lineup. If that happens, the new government is expected to be sworn in as early as Friday.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева