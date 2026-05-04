Photo: iStock
After the meetings Iliana Yotova will deliver a statement to the media
President Iliana Yotova will hold consultations with all parliamentary groups in Bulgaria's 52nd National Assembly on Tuesday. The head of state will meet the parties according to the following schedule:
10:30 – representatives of the “Progressive Bulgaria” parliamentary group;
11:30 – representatives of the GERB-SDS parliamentary group;
12:30 – representatives of the “Movement for Rights and Freedoms – DPS” parliamentary group;
14:00 – representatives of the “Democratic Bulgaria” parliamentary group;
15:00 – representatives of the “We Continue the Change” parliamentary group;
16:00 – representatives of the “Vazrazhdane” parliamentary group.
Following the consultations, Yotova is expected to deliver a statement to the media.
All indications suggest that the first mandate to form a government could be handed out as early as this week, likely on Thursday. The party of President Rumen Radev has signaled that it will go to "Dondukov" 2 with a complete file and a ready cabinet lineup. If that happens, the new government is expected to be sworn in as early as Friday.Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева
Последвайте ни