Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections on April 19 were marked by higher voter turnout and were conducted transparently and efficiently despite some shortcomings. This is what international election observers from the Council of Europe said in a statement.



At the backdrop of ongoing elections and prolonged political instability, the authorities took measures to ensure the integrity of the vote, including efforts to address persistent allegations of vote-buying and threats, the observers said.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева