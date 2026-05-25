I’m not a public speaker, I’m a singer. Tonight I showed my art. It was an incredible pleasure for me. I am happy. These were the words shared by Lili Ivanova at a special event, just minutes after she performed her second solo concert on the evening of May 24 at the legendary Olympia Hall in Paris.

For nearly two hours the biggest name in Bulgarian pop music performed some of her timeless hits, along with new songs. The audience, which filled the venue to capacity, rose to its feet after every performance, chanting “Lili!” For this tour, she also revisited songs from her repertoire that she hadn’t sung in years - “Come,” “A Small Part of Me,” “What Are You,” “You Came.”

Редактор: Калина Петкова