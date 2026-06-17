Data from the annual report (Digital News Report 2026) by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford indicates that NOVA is the most widely used source of information.

The news channel NOVA NEWS channel ranks fourth in this year’s ranking.

The content on the website nova.bg tops the rankings as the most preferred source of reliable information online, while the news generated on the abv.bg platform—the leading Bulgarian email service—ranks fourth.

The study by the Reuters Institute confirms that NOVA remains the private media outlet with the highest level of public trust in Bulgaria this year as well.

Редактор: Боряна Димитрова