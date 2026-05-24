The Cyrillic alphabet - one of the most significant writing systems in the world, is used today by nearly 300 million people and in over 70 languages. Nevertheless, for many people outside Bulgaria it remains exotic and little known.

To mark May 24, we take you to the United States, where the Bulgarian community and academic circles are once again turning their attention to our language and culture. Since last year, the major in “Bulgarian Studies” has returned to the U.S. university landscape after more than a decade of absence.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is once again offering courses in Bulgarian language, history and culture, including special classes for students of Bulgarian descent.

One of the instructors shares that interest in the language often stems from a personal or family connection to Bulgaria. “My mother’s family is from Bulgaria, but no one spoke the language. I wanted to learn it and discover my roots”, he explains.

The students are introduced not only to grammar but also to the peculiarities of Bulgarian word order, which is both a challenge and a fascinating discovery for them.

Редактор: Калина Петкова