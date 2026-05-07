President Iliyana Yotova handed over the first exploratory mandate to form a government. This took place for the first time in the Coat of Arms Hall of the Presidency.

The nomination for prime minister was announced by Petar Vitanov, chair of the “Progressive Bulgaria” parliamentary group. The candidate for prime minister, Rumen Radev, accepted the dossier and immediately returned the mandate fulfilled. The leader of “Progressive Bulgaria” presented the structure of the Council of Ministers and read out the names of the ministerial candidates.

Here is the complete list:

⇒ Prime Minister – Rumen Radev

⇒ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance – Galab Donev

⇒ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investment, and Industry – Alexander Pulev

⇒ Deputy Prime Minister – Atanas Pekanov

⇒ Deputy Prime Minister – Ivo Hristov Petkov

⇒ Minister of the Interior – Ivan Demerdzhiev

⇒ Minister of Justice – Nikolay Naydenov

⇒ Minister of Labor and Social Policy – Natalia Efremova

⇒ Minister of Foreign Affairs – Velislava Petrova-Chamova

⇒ Minister of Agriculture and Food – Plamen Abrovski

⇒ Minister of Regional Development and Public Works – Ivan Shishkov

⇒ Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation – Ivan Vassilev

⇒ Minister of Energy – Iva Petrova

⇒ Minister of Transport and Communications – Georgi Peev

⇒ Minister of Education and Science – Prof. Georgi Valchev

⇒ Minister of Health – Katya Ivkova

⇒ Minister of Environment and Water – Rositsa Karamfilova-Blagova

⇒ Minister of Defense – Dimitar Stoyanov

⇒ Minister of Culture – Evtim Miloshev

⇒ Minister of Tourism – Ilin Dimitrov

⇒ Minister of Youth and Sports – Encho Keryazov

Редактор: Калина Петкова