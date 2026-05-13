Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has adopted a decision appointing 28 new regional governors and relieving the current officeholders of their duties.

Here is the list of the new regional governors:

Vasil Trendafilov has been appointed regional governor of Blagoevgrad Province.

Diko Dikov will serve as regional governor of Burgas Province.

Mario Smarkov has been appointed regional governor of Varna Province.

Marin Bogomilov will head Veliko Tarnovo Province.

Ognyan Mihaylov has been appointed regional governor of Vidin Province.

Rosen Mihaylov will serve as regional governor of Vratsa Province.

Kristina Sidorova has been appointed regional governor of Gabrovo Province.

Ruslan Tomov will lead Dobrich Province.

Biser Nikolov has been appointed regional governor of Kardzhali Province.

Atanas Gerginov will head Kyustendil Province.

Plamen Hristov has been appointed regional governor of Lovech Province.

Ivan Kamenov will serve as regional governor of Montana Province.

Georgi Chalakov has been appointed regional governor of Yambol Province.

Borislav Bogoslovov will lead Pazardzhik Province.

Greta Koleva has been appointed regional governor of Pernik Province.

Ivan Petkov will head Pleven Province.

Georgi Yanev has been appointed regional governor of Plovdiv Province.

Nikolay Nedelchev will serve as regional governor of Silistra Province.

Mihail Kasherov has been appointed regional governor of Sliven Province.

Yovelina Tihova will head Sofia City Province.

Sofia Torolova has been appointed regional governor of Sofia Province.

Kaloyan Damyanov will serve as regional governor of Stara Zagora Province.

Ilko Iliev has been appointed regional governor of Targovishte Province.

Todor Ivanov will lead Haskovo Province.

Georgi Zhekov has been appointed regional governor of Shumen Province.

Aylin Basheva will serve as regional governor of Razgrad Province.

Lyubomir Vladimirov has been appointed regional governor of Ruse Province.

Georgi Pepelanov will head Smolyan Province.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева