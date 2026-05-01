The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announce it has released its 2026 Special 301 Report on the adequacy and effectiveness of U.S. trading partners’ protection and enforcement of intellectual property (IP) rights.

“Using all the enforcement tools we have to address unfair trade practices is a top priority,” said Ambassador Jamieson Greer. “We have rigorously reviewed our trading partners' IP practices and expect to take action where needed to protect American innovators and creators globally."

In this year’s Special 301 Report, USTR identifies Vietnam as a Priority Foreign Country. Other changes in placement for this year’s Special 301 Report include moving Argentina and Mexico from the Priority Watch List to the Watch List due to important improvements on IP policy, adding the European Union to the Watch List, and removing Bulgaria from the Watch List.

“American innovators, creators, and brand owners rely on robust IP protection and enforcement,” said Ambassador Rick Switzer. “USTR will continue to press our trading partners to resolve trade barriers with respect to IP in their markets through our negotiations for Agreements on Reciprocal Trade and other engagements.”

To read the Special 301 Report, click here .

Background

The Special 301 Report is an annual review of the global state of IP protection and enforcement. USTR conducts this review pursuant to Section 182 of the Trade Act of 1974, as amended by the Omnibus Trade and Competitiveness Act of 1988 and the Uruguay Round Agreements Act.

USTR reviewed over 100 trading partners for this year’s Special 301 Report, and identified one country as a Priority Foreign Country (PFC) and placed 25 countries on the Priority Watch List or Watch List.

As a result of Vietnam’s identification as a PFC, USTR will decide within 30 days whether to initiate an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 based on the grounds identified in this report as the basis for Vietnam’s identification as a PFC. If USTR initiates an investigation, USTR will request consultations with Vietnam and seek to resolve the issues that led to Vietnam’s identification as a PFC.

The six countries placed on this year’s Priority Watch List are Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, and Venezuela. USTR will seek to engage intensively with these countries, as appropriate, during the coming year.

Nineteen trading partners are on the Watch List and merit bilateral attention to address underlying IP problems: Algeria, Argentina, Barbados, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, the European Union, Guatemala, Mexico, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, and Türkiye.

USTR requested written submissions from the public through a notice published in the Federal Register on December 11, 2025 (Federal Register notice). In addition, on February 18, 2026, USTR conducted a public hearing that provided the opportunity for interested persons to testify before the interagency Special 301 Subcommittee of the Trade Policy Staff Committee about issues relevant to the review. The hearing featured testimony from witnesses, including representatives of foreign governments, industry, and non-governmental organizations.

The Federal Register notice drew submissions from 38 non-government stakeholders and 19 foreign governments. The submissions filed in response to the Federal Register notice are available to the public online at www.regulations.gov, docket number USTR-2025-0243.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева