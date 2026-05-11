Bulgaria successfully hosted the first three stages of Giro d’Italia 2026 - Grande Partenza Bulgaria, which passed through Nessebar, Burgas, Veliko Tarnovo, Plovdiv and Sofia, the press centre of the Ministry of Tourism said on Monday. Covering around 550 kilometres on Bulgarian territory, the country was at the centre of one of the world’s biggest sporting events and reached millions of viewers through the race’s international television and digital coverage.

Following the finish of the Bulgarian stages, Tourism Minister Ilin Dimitrov stressed that Giro d’Italia had turned Bulgaria into a global stage and had shown the world the country “as we know it - inspiring, full of energy and spirit.”

Dimitrov thanked all institutions, municipalities, organisers, business representatives and teams that had worked for the successful staging of the event, noting that the result "clearly demonstrates what can be achieved when the State, local authorities and the sector work together."

The Minister also expressed special gratitude to the Bulgarian public - the thousands of people lining the streets of Burgas, Nessebar, Sofia and along the entire route, who welcomed the riders with enthusiasm and turned the passage of Giro d’Italia through Bulgaria into a true celebration of sport. “I am convinced that after these days millions of people around the world will remember not only Giro d’Italia, but also our country - with its beauty, spirit and heart. Welcome to Bulgaria,” he said.

The Bulgarian hosting effort, in whose preparation institutions, municipalities, businesses and the teams of the Ministry of Tourism took part, also received high praise from Giro d’Italia Chief Executive Officer Paolo Bellino. He described this year’s start as one of the most fantastic starts in the history of Giro d’Italia and gave special recognition to the Bulgarian public, describing the atmosphere as one of the best the race has ever seen.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева