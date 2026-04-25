Photo: BGNES
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Президентът за 21 години от Договора за присъединяване към ЕС: Исторически избор, отворил пътя ни за развитие
According to her, Europe’s security must be built through consistent dialogue and diplomacy
21 years ago Bulgaria signed the Treaty of Accession to the European Union—a historic decision that paved the way for our country’s development as part of the world’s largest economic and values-based union. President Iliyana Yotova posted this message on Facebook to mark the historic anniversary.
“Today, our call is clear: let us work toward a stronger European economy—one that is competitive, innovative, and sustainable. Only in this way can we ensure the well-being of our citizens and the stability of the Union”, the president wrote.
In her words Europe’s security must be built not only by strengthening defense capabilities, but also through consistent dialogue and diplomacy.Редактор: Калина Петкова
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