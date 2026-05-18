A historic triumph for Bulgaria at Eurovision! For a second day in a row, the world is talking about DARA who conquered the song contest with her track “Bangaranga.” The spectacular show lasted more than four hours. DARA demonstrated undeniable dominance and won with a total of 516 points. She captured the hearts of both the jury and the viewers.

The singer returned home on Sunday evening. She landed at Vasil Levski Airport, where she was welcomed with thunderous applause. Among those greeting her were Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev and Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.

The official ceremony welcoming the first Bulgarian winner of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Tuesday at 6:00 PM at Knyaz Alexander I Square. “We are expecting you to welcome DARA together,” Terziev wrote on Facebook.

Sofia Municipality has promised a musical party with a DJ, an open-air celebration, and a special evening dedicated to the success of the Bulgarian performer.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева