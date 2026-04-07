United Group, the leading telecommunications and media provider in Southeastern Europe, is proud to announce the completion of a new terrestrial cable connecting Athens and Thessaloniki, Greece. Built by United Fiber, United Group’s subsidiary, the cable strengthens the Group’s regional fiber network and improves connectivity across Southeastern Europe.

Spanning 600 km and connecting eight key Greek cities - Athens, Thessaloniki, Volos, Lamia, Larissa, Livadeia, Katerini, and Thebes - cable now links Greece to United Group’s main Southeastern Europe points of presence. From there, the network passes through Sofia and forms part of a wider Balkan backbone that reaches Western Europe, delivering fast, reliable, high-capacity connectivity throughout the region.

Beyond Europe, the infrastructure also reinforces links to Turkey and the Middle East, complementing existing submarine cables to Italy and Crete. This terrestrial cable is a key component of United Group’s broader regional strategy, including planned Aegean submarine connections linking Greece, Turkey, and the Middle East over the coming years.

Paolo Ficini, CEO of UGI, commented: "With the completion of this new route, United Group demonstrates its commitment to being the largest fiber network provider in Southeastern Europe. This project not only enhances regional connectivity, supports new investment opportunities, and accelerates digital transformation across the countries involved, but it also gives UGI the ability to fully commercialize this new asset. It addresses growing demand driven by new data centers and upcoming submarine cable deployments in the region."

Wholesale services for the cable are managed by UGI Wholesale, United Group’s specialized business unit, providing data, voice, mobile, and roaming services to major carriers and technology partners across Europe.

Редактор: Калина Петкова